Altoona Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association market certified organic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture today will release selected tables prepared for the upcoming USDA Agricultural Projections to 2031 report. The USDA will release tables containing long-term supply, use, and price projections to 2031 for major U.S. crops and livestock products, as well as supporting U.S. and international macroeconomic assumptions. The tables use the short-term forecasts from the October 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report as the starting point.

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association’s Altoona market has become certified organic! Approval was granted by Nature’s International Certification Services, the USDA’s National Organic Program. The cooperative’s Bonduel, Sparta and Stratford markets had been certified earlier and are providing organic cattle sales. Altoona organic sales will be every Tuesday starting at 1:30 p.m. Cattle need to be in by 1 p.m. Producers are reminded to bring in your certificate with their first load and to have cattle ear tagged. For more information on organic livestock sales, visit www.equitycoop.com.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin mailing ballots this week for the Farm Service Agency county and urban county committee elections to all eligible agricultural producers and private landowners across the country. To be counted, producers and landowners must return ballots to their local FSA county office or be postmarked by Dec. 6.

The hometown of Wisconsin’s latest representative on the National FFA officer team will be honoring her tomorrow. An open house to honor Cortney Zimmerman, who last week was named to represent the FFA’s Central Region, will be held 1-3 p.m. at the Lucille Tack Center Auditorium at Spencer High School. Zimmerman, whose family is filled with ag educators, studies at South Dakota State University.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.