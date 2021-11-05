Advertisement

Brodhead PD rescues baby beaver with injured feet

(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin wildlife hospital is thanking the Brodhead Police Department for rescuing an injured baby beaver.

The Brodhead Police Department posted on Facebook Friday that residents may have noticed a “neighborhood beaver” wandering around in the city.

The department says the poor beaver suffered an injury to its foot at some point.

An officer, the Brodhead Street Department and a citizen all worked to rescue the beaver and take it to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital in Lake Geneva.

The hospital said X-rays have ruled out fractures in the baby beaver’s feet, but there was trauma to them. The beaver was also very dehydrated and spent several minutes drinking from the pool, the hospital said.

The beaver was found to be one year old, according to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital. The baby beaver will stay with the hospital until it is able to find a sport to release it, which the clinic noted can be difficult to find.

The hospital also asked those who have a property with a pond and willow or poplar to let them know, as they are looking for new release sites.

Posted by Brodhead Wisconsin Police Department on Friday, November 5, 2021

