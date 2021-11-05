Cadott is SDWLP loan applicant, DNR seeking public comment

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the Village of Cadott is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system.

According to a release from the DNR, the project includes the replacement of lead service lines in the Village of Cadott.

The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Nov. 19, 2021, to:

Department of Natural Resources C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2 101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

Phone: 608-234-2238 or Email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.

