Coping with winter blues as daylight savings time ends

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As daylight savings time comes to an end this weekend, that means the days are getting darker.

This can cause some to develop a form of depression called Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

To help make the change of seasons a little easier, experts suggest seeking out sunshine by opening up your curtains and sitting by windows.

Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, UW Health Psychologist, recommends getting plenty of exercise.

“During the winter, we might consider doing a winter sport like snow shoeing or cross-country skiing or even doing a home exercise or joining a gym. The recommendation is 30 minutes of exercise 3 times a week of both aerobic and resistance training,” Dr. Mirgain said.

Mirgain also recommends getting enough vitamin D3. It can be taken as a supplement or you can also get it by eating mushrooms and fish.

