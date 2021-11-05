Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and is wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire volleyball defeats Oshkosh in five sets in the WIAC tournament semifinals.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 4th
ss13
SportScene 13 11/4/2021
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/4/2021 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/4/2021 10 p.m.
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago