Advertisement

Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski resigns

Andy Jarzynski
Andy Jarzynski(weau)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North head football coach Andy Jarzynski is resigning from his position.

Jarzynski, who became the head coach in 2018, taking over for Dave Decker, went 1-34 in four years with the Huskies.

In a statement, Jarzynski called the decision difficult, and said that the team had improved academically as well as finding more support for student-athletes emotionally and socially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

North went 1-9 in 2021, snapping a 51-game losing streak early in the season with a 20-14 win over La Crosse Logan. Eau Claire North’s administration will begin a search for a new head football coach in the upcoming weeks, according to a statement.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
Packers fans react to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Edgewood High loses WIAA appeal, court date set for Friday
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
Wisconsin high school football playoff pairings announced
Regis and Durand meet in prep football
Wisconsin high school football playoff field announced