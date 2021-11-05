Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski resigns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North head football coach Andy Jarzynski is resigning from his position.

Jarzynski, who became the head coach in 2018, taking over for Dave Decker, went 1-34 in four years with the Huskies.

In a statement, Jarzynski called the decision difficult, and said that the team had improved academically as well as finding more support for student-athletes emotionally and socially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After twenty-eight years of coaching football, I will be stepping away from North Football. This was an exceptionally difficulty decision. North kids are special, and it has been a sincere honor being entrusted to oversee the football program over the past four years. I am very proud of many of the program’s accomplishments. From doubling the program’s size in four years, the significant reduction in failing grades through staff-led study tables, and the social and emotional supports we’ve been able to provide our student-athletes over the challenging Covid times, the positives are many. I am most proud of the fact that North Football is a place where students from diverse walks of life can find acceptance and connection to their school.”

North went 1-9 in 2021, snapping a 51-game losing streak early in the season with a 20-14 win over La Crosse Logan. Eau Claire North’s administration will begin a search for a new head football coach in the upcoming weeks, according to a statement.

