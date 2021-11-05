Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski resigns
Nov. 5, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire North head football coach Andy Jarzynski is resigning from his position.
Jarzynski, who became the head coach in 2018, taking over for Dave Decker, went 1-34 in four years with the Huskies.
In a statement, Jarzynski called the decision difficult, and said that the team had improved academically as well as finding more support for student-athletes emotionally and socially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
North went 1-9 in 2021, snapping a 51-game losing streak early in the season with a 20-14 win over La Crosse Logan. Eau Claire North’s administration will begin a search for a new head football coach in the upcoming weeks, according to a statement.
