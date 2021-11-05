Advertisement

Fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock...
Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock under construction at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., when clocks are set back one hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This weekend, most people will get an extra hour of the day back as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday.

If your area observes it, you will have to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.

Make sure to do that before going to bed Saturday night. No one wants to start their morning an hour early!

The federal government officially established Daylight Saving Time in 1966 to reduce electricity usage, but the idea was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

In March, almost every state extends its daylight hours, but Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the concept.

Around 70 countries around the world also observe Daylight Saving Time, with some calling it Summer Hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
Packers fans react to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Some companies say they still can’t find enough workers to fill jobs.
US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring, adding 531,000 jobs
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
NASCAR denounces ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ conservative rally cry
The School District of Beloit canceled class citing safety concerns surrounding a protest...
Beloit school district cancels all classes over planned protest, cites safety
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote