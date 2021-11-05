Advertisement

Family sues Colten Treu for injuries caused in 2018 Chippewa Co. crash

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The family of a girl scout injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lake Hallie in Nov. 2018 is suing the driver convicted in the fatal crash, Colten Treu.

Madalyn Zwiefelhofer’s family filed the suit Oct. 28 in Chippewa County court.

In court documents, the family said Madalyn has permanent injuries resulting from the crash. The suit also calls her injuries “disabling” and debilitating.” It added the crash caused the family emotional distress.

The suit also said her life-threatening injuries have created medical expenses and led to lost wages.

The suit, which also lists two insurance companies, does not specify the amount of money the family’s asking for.

Treu crashed into Madalyn’s girl scout troop on Nov. 3, 2018, killing four people in addition to injuring Madalyn.

He was sentenced to 54 years in prison on March 11, 2020 after he pleaded no contest to four counts of of homicide by intoxication.

Treu, who is currently serving his sentence at the Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupan, has 45 days to respond after the suit was filed Oct. 28.

WEAU reached out to the Zwiefelhofer family’s attorney. He did not respond to our request for comment.

Family Sues Colten Treu For Injuries Caused in 2018 Chippewa Co. Crash
