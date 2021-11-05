Advertisement

Former Green Bay Packers thank Madison veterans for their service

Packers alumni visit veterans in Madison
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packers players surprised Madison veterans Thursday at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital to thank them for their service.

Jared Abbrederis, Gary Ellerson and Bill Ferrario served lunch, thanked veterans and handed out hats and challenge coins.

Ellerson, who is also a former Wisconsin Badger, said it’s a great way to give back to those who sacrificed a lot for their country.

“We’re able to come here, give back, these guys have come watched us play, cheered us on,” Ellerson said. “We’re done now, but it’s nice to come back and see the smile on these guys’ faces who have supported us through all our years in Wisconsin.”

Hospital Director John Rohrer thanked the team for their outreach and donations.

“I want to thank the Green Bay Packer Organization and Alumni Program for including our facility in their community outreach,” said Rohrer. “It means so much to our Veteran patients and Veteran employees to be recognized for their service.”

The event was part of the NFL’s Salute to Service month.

