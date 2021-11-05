Friends of the Library holding annual Give a Kid a Book program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is holding its 27th annual “Give a Kid a Book” program.

The program donates books to local agencies in the community to support families in need.

Program and Development Coordinator for Friends of the Library, Stacy Yearous, says “Give a Kid a Book” is a great way to promote literacy.

“Getting books into the hands of the kids that really need them the most is really a great way to make our hearts feel warm and hopefully keep those kids reading and learning all year long,” Yearous said.

New and unwrapped board books, easy picture books, fiction, nonfiction and audiobooks can be donated.

Drop off locations include the Volume One Local Store and the Public Library, which is temporarily located on Mall Drive.

Community members can also get involved by contributing monetarily or taking part in BAM’s Holiday Book Drive.

