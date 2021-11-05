Jackson County Sheriff’s Office alerting public of suspicious activity involving children

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is announcing it has noticed a recent uptick in reports of suspicious activity involving children in the community.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, some of the reports allege that subjects in vehicles are approaching unsupervised children and talking to them or otherwise interacting with them.

Deputies have investigated each incident individually, and while they don’t feel that there is any immediate cause for parents to be alarmed, they are reminding community members to continue to be vigilant and encourage them to take this opportunity to speak with their children about what to do in these types of situations.

Some tips offered by the Sheriff’s Department to share with your children (and that are good for adults to remember, too):

•Walk with someone or let family or friends know which route you will be taking.

•When walking alone, try to remain in lighted areas and in the public’s view.

•Stay aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious incidents.

•If you believe you are being followed, make others aware (call a friend or family member, or 911, or gain the attention of anyone in the public). If you feel that you are in danger, get away.

•Be a good witness. If you are approached by anyone in a manner you feel is suspicious, try to remember details about them like skin color, hair color, approximate age, what color and type of vehicle they were driving–if you have a cell phone, record the interaction. This will help law enforcement in their investigation.

