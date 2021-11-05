Advertisement

Manufacturers sue over federal vaccine mandates for workers

Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from...
Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DARIEN, Wis. (AP) - Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector workers. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Darien-based Tankcraft Corp. and Plasticraft Corp. The lawsuit challenges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s new vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. Companies that do not comply face penalties of more than $13,000 per violation, or more than $136,000 for a willful violation.

