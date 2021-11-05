Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System now scheduling pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

(WKYT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now scheduling patients for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized vaccinators to begin administering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine earlier this week.

“Vaccinating children will help protect them from COVID-19 and reduces their risk of becoming severely ill, hospitalized, or developing long-term health complications,” said Meranda Eggebrecht, director of care management and value-based care. “Ask your pediatrician if you have vaccine questions or want to learn more about the importance of getting your children vaccinated.”

Appointments should be made on Marshfield Clinic’s website. CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT AN APPOINTMENT REQUEST FORM

If you do not have access to the internet, call 877-998-0880.

The pediatric vaccines will become available at different times at the health care systems clinics in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
Packers fans react to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Flags to fly at half-staff in Wis. to honor U.S. sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor
Hit and run investigation
Taylor County authorities still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Aaron Rodgers shares beliefs about COVID-19 vaccine, says Packers were aware of status
Two Wisconsin manufacturers are among those suing to block the Biden administration from...
Manufacturers sue over federal vaccine mandates for workers