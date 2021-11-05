Advertisement

Parents weigh option of vaccinating children

Children ages 5-11 are approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 this week. Many vaccinators in Wisconsin began those vaccinations Friday, including the Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Marathon County Public Health Information Officer Aaron Ruff said the vaccine itself isn’t new. It’s now just been approved for children.

“It’s not like a brand new vaccine, a brand new thing specific for kids,” said Ruff. “It’s the exact same Pfizer vaccine. It’s just going to be given in a smaller dose.”

Some parents, like Brittany Graves, were excited by the news.

“I’m really trying to protect my son first and foremost and those around him as well,” said Graves.

It’s not just Graves who was excited. According to Graves, her son wanted to get the vaccine for his 8th birthday.

“He loves shots,” said Graves. “I know it’s weird, but he does love shots and he does, more so, love the idea of protecting those around him.”

Other parents, like Zachary Popp, are electing not to get the vaccine. The father of seven says the risks outweigh the rewards.

“The COVID risk to young children is almost completely nonexistent,” said Popp. “Speaking in general terms still, there cannot be a case made that we should vaccinate children to protect others.”

Popp also points to natural immunity as a reason to not get the shot.

“My family is all COVID-recovered, and there is no reason to believe that we don’t have robust immunity,” said Popp. Thankfully, COVID-recovered children are doing very well. Considering all of this, I am not sure I have had to make a critical decision for my children that I consider as much of a “no brainer” as this one.”

Regardless of the decision, it is recommended to speak to a health care expert.

“If parents have questions or want to know more about the vaccine or where they can get it, one of the best places to go is your health care organization,” said Ruff. “Talk to your pediatrician.”

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through Marshfield Clinic Health System, visit here.

