Prepare to “Fall Back” by checking carbon monoxide detectors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reminded residents that as temperatures continue to drop and Daylight Savings Time comes to an end this weekend, to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

We “fall back” an hour on Nov. 7.

The Department says when you turn back your clocks, it’s a good time to put new batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors.

“As colder weather arrives, we start seeing more carbon monoxide poisonings,” Tate Zurbuchen, Environmental Health Specialist said. ”Now is the time for Eau Claire County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.”

On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 people per year to the emergency room in Wisconsin, according to data from the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program.

To protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide, the Department is offering these safety tips:

•Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. All homes and duplexes in Wisconsin are required to have detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas. Detectors can be purchased at most hardware stores for $20-50. Daylight Savings Time is a good time each year to replace the batteries in your detector and push the “Test” button to be sure it’s working properly. Replace your detector every five years or according to manufacturer’s instructions.

•Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is functionally sound and vents properly outside the home.

•Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or in an unventilated garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, ice shacks, and RVs.

•Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors.

•Never run a car in an enclosed space. Even with a door or window open, carbon monoxide levels can still build up to an unsafe level.

Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for more information about carbon monoxide poisoning.

