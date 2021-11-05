Schools face substitute teacher shortages, causing districts to add incentives and get creative

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools around Wisconsin are trying to manage a shortage in substitute teachers as demand for them increases. The Stevens Point Area Public School District recently told parents it is experiencing the highest rate of unfilled subs since the district began tracking.

“It’s a hard labor supply to come up with, COVID exasperated things,” Susan Muenter, the Executive Director of Wisconsin Association of School Personnel Administers said.

WASPA helps to run the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network, a place where districts can post their available positions, like short and long-term substitutes. Muenter said there are several factors at play for why there is a substitute shortage around the state.

A variety of factors contribute

“The supply of educational professionals has been declining. As the education professionals age, there are less and less (sic) younger people who are choosing to go into education.”

The pandemic has made that worse. It caused more teachers to retire early. Some teachers had to drop out of the field because they had to be at home with their own children last year, or were concerned about the risk the COVID-19 presented. The pandemic also increased the amount of work, stress, and public scrutiny teachers already faced before 2020. When there is a shortage of teachers, that means class sizes get larger, or the school needs a long-term substitute to fill in until that position can be hired.

That increases the need for subs. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, there are more than 8,700 people with active short-term substitute licenses in the state, though that does not mean that all of them are using that license. A lot of the people who become subs are retired teachers, stay-at-home parents, people who need flexibility, or people interested in the education field. As Muenter noted, fewer people are interested in becoming teachers and the pandemic has caused many retirees not to sub, especially when the COVID-19 vaccine was not available.

She said while the availability of the vaccine has helped bring some of those retired teachers back to subbing, some are still not comfortable with the risk, especially at the elementary level due to students’ ineligibility to be vaccinated until now. Others, she noted, may not be comfortable wearing a mask all day or managing all of the extra health precautions schools have in place.

However, the data also shows that more people applied for their short-term substitute licenses during the pandemic. Between the start of the 2018-2019 school year and the end of last school year, there has been a steady increase in the number of licenses DPI issued, from more than 3,100 to more than 3,500. That speaks to the increase in the demand for subs. Again, some are filling open teacher positions; others are the typical absences that teachers may have, like being sick, having a wedding, going on parental leave, or going to training. On top of all of that, there can be teachers who have to be quarantined.

“So, sometimes that happens within the school day, we’re notified of a contact or something of that nature,” Molly Demrow, Stevens Point’s Jefferson Elementary School’s principal said.

She explained most of those mid-day quarantine absences go unfilled by a sub.

The impact to schools

“If we’re not able to fill those sub positions that we’ve got other staff within the district that are having to fill those sub positions,” Cory Hirsbrunner stated. She is the assistant superintendent for SPASD and the director of elementary education.

Hirsbrunner said the district is at about a 75% fill rate for subs, which means they typically have enough subs on standby to fill 75% of the teacher absences on a given day. That also means that a quarter of teacher absences do not have a sub to fill in, and of all of the needs of schools every day filling that need is a top priority for schools to function.

“We have to have a teacher in front of every single class every single day,” Muenter urged.

Schools are having to figure that out. Hirsbrunner noted the teaching assistants are some of the harder positions to fill because there are more assistants than teachers. Sometimes administrators, like Demrow sub.

“Which makes it very difficult for them to deal with student behaviors and student needs as well as lead the building when they’re having to spend a lot of their day or multiple days, in some cases, classes subbing,” Hirsbrunner said.

“We have some staff where we might have to completely adjust their schedule for the day or part of the day in order to fill a classroom position,” Demrow explained.

That might mean the teacher filling in loses their prep period and/or their lunch break.

“We want to protect the time that teachers do have in their schedules to plan and prep because we want to provide the best, you know, education for all of our students and they need time to do that.”

“We might be doubling up classrooms. Or if you’re a school that might have three sections of one grade level, we might have one teacher that might not be able to be here for one particular reason or another, we have then the other two teachers split that teacher’s class and take on more students in the classroom,” Hirsbrunner explained.

All of that impacts not only the staff’s workload and stamina but also students’ routines. For some students, school is the only constant thing in their life and having routines so students can focus on learning is important, but constantly having to move or switch teachers can be tough. On top of that, staff and students have more mountains to climb due to the impacts the pandemic has had on schools, like gaps in education, lags in social-emotional development, and re-learning school routines being back fully in person -- for some of the youngest students, for the first time ever.

“That’s probably what’s caught us most off-guard is that re-learning school routines and procedures,” Hirsbrunner noted.

What’s being done

So, with less prep time during a regular week and more demands on teachers, SPASD’s superintendent told parents in a statement that the week of Thanksgiving, they are giving teachers and students two e-learning catch-up days.

“A focus on staff sustainability through the end of the school year must be a key priority for all of us. While there are many factors in the school environment that we cannot control, we see an increasing need to address morale, culture and the collective mental health needs of our team members.”

They also announced that they are increasing the pay for substitute teachers, expanded recruitment efforts, and they have reduced the number of reasons staff would need a substitute due to school activities, like staff training during class hours.

Substitutes do not necessarily need to have a teaching license in order to become a substitute teacher. A short-term substitute needs to have a four-year degree, which does not have to be in education and receive a substitute teaching license from DPI. Short-term subs do not typically have to create lesson plans for students. Demrow said people just have to enjoy working with kids and they help them through the rest.

“And you also get lunch when you come, so school lunch,” Demrow laughed.

