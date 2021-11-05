Slow cooker recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares some slow cooking recipes perfect for cooler days.

SLOW COOKER BEEF SHORT RIBS WITH GINGER-MANGO BBQ SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds beef Short Ribs Boneless, cut 2 x 2 x 4-inch pieces

1-1/2 cups diced fresh or jarred mango, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 cup hickory-flavored barbecue sauce

COOKING:

Place beef Short Ribs, mango, onion and ginger in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Add barbecue sauce. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or LOW 7-1/2 to 8-1/2 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Remove short ribs, season with salt and pepper, as desired. Skim fat from cooking liquid; serve over short ribs.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place beef Short Ribs and onion in pressure cooker; add 1/2 cup beef broth. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 60 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Meanwhile, combine 1-1/2 cups mango, ginger and barbecue sauce in medium saucepan. Simmer 20 to 30 minutes until desired thickness is reached. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed in Step 2. Serve ribs with prepared sauce. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

----

MEDITERRANEAN BEEF WITH MIXED OLIVES AND FETA

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1/2 to 3/4-inch pieces

2 cans (14-1/2 to 15 ounces each) chili-seasoned diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup assorted olives, pitted, cut in half

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups cooked basmati rice

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

COOKING:

Place beef Stew Meat, tomatoes and olives in 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Serve over rice, as desired. Sprinkle with cheese.

Cook’s Tip: For more Mediterranean flavor, add grated lemon peel to the cooked basmati rice.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Place beef Stew Meat, tomatoes, olives, salt and pepper in pressure cooker; mix well. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use meat, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 22 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Continue as directed in step 2. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.