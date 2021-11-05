Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 4th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A thriller at the McPhee Center, as the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team hosts UW-Oshkosh in a five set battle in the WIAC Semifinals. Plus, the same two schools battle in an overtime contest in the women’s soccer semfinals. We also hear from the McDonell Macks on the eve of the state volleyball tournament and highlights from state soccer as well.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

ss13
SportScene 13 11/4/2021
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/4/2021 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/4/2021 10 p.m.
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
pablo
Pablo Group Purchases Historic Eau Claire Building