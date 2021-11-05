Taylor County authorities still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to collect evidence related to a fatal hit-and-run investigation from Halloween.

Titus Kottke, 27, of Athens, was hit and killed while walking on Elm Avenue near Hamm Drive, north of Owen in the town of Holway.

Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Oct. 31 walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found.

Kottke’s funeral is planned for Saturday in Wausau.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200.

