Wis. GOP leader ordered to turn over records related to 2020 election probe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will have to turn over documents related to the ongoing 2020 election investigation he ordered.

Dane Co. Judge Valerie L. Bailey-Rihn ordered the records to be turned over within 10 days, according to court documents Friday.

A judge earlier in October ordered Vos to release the records requested by liberal group, American Oversight, under the state’s open records law.

Vos defended not releasing documents in early October related to the ongoing investigation. Vos said he believes the election was “tainted” but that President Joe Biden won.

The liberal group filed a second lawsuit on Oct. 19 seeking records solely in Vos’s possession. Vos told Wisconsin Public Radio that day that turning over records now would be like an investigator looking into a murder putting out what he knows before his work is done.

