Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley host Sponsor a Family Night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event that’s so much more than shopping and wrapping presents. The Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley hosted its Sponsor a Family Night.

“Throughout the whole year, we raise money for this event, sponsor a family, and then gather around this time to go shopping for families in need in the Chippewa Valley. They give us a list of what they need, and we we love to go shopping for them, and then come back here, and wrap the presents, and then get to deliver them shortly after,” said Young Professionals Board Chair Emily Nyquist.

“I’m trying to make it look nice.”

“We are, at least, given a name. We know if it’s a boy or girl, their age, their size, and some of their interests. So we all go out, we pick a place to shop. We just kind of scatter across the store. We kind of team off, and go shop for some clothes, and then also shop for something fun for them, so we do have an idea of what the kids may like, and then we use our creativity to put together a good variety of necessities that they may need, and also something they can enjoy, as well. so it’s fun, we just kind of run through a store, and do some shopping, and have a good time together,” Young Professionals member Barbie Tupy.

“The goal is to help support a family where their kids might not have as big of a Christmas as they may like, and we’re able to help the family out that way, and just be able to give back, and make a more exciting Christmas, hopefully, for some families and some kids.”

“This is just such a great opportunity to come together as a group and participate in something together, as well as give back to your community. You know, we work throughout the year to raise funds for this, to be able to give back to people, and to be able to come see it through to fruition and eventually know that this is going to help someone else and their families it’s just a great experience, you know the shopping we do together, we come back for a party, and do the wrapping, which is so much fun. it’s just such a great event to be a part of.”

“We were not able to gather last year. This is always a perennial favorite with our group, and last year, we were able to put on a sort of modified version where we all shopped on our own, then we came back here and the chamber staff, actually wrapped the presents. We were not able to gather and have this kind of comradery, so we are so excited to be able to be back, doing in person once again, and looking forward to doing it for many years to come.”

