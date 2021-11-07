Advertisement

Average US price of gas jumps by 5 cents over past 2 weeks

The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago.
The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.98 per gallon. According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 8 cents to $3.67 a gallon. That price is also $1.30 higher than a year ago.

In Wisconsin, the price for regular unleaded is at an average $3.16 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office alerting public of suspicious activity involving children
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
Family sues Colten Treu for injuries caused in 2018 Chippewa Co. crash
Andy Jarzynski
Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski resigns

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8
Two semis hauling corn crashed in rural Vernon County on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Neither driver...
No one hurt after 2 semis collide in Vernon County Saturday
FILE - Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27,...
EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing
Albert Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the men's division of the New York City...
Comeback story: Korir wins NYC Marathon 2 years after coming in 2nd