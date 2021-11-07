No injuries after overnight fire in Black River Falls hotel

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after an overnight fire in the laundry room of a hotel in Black River Falls Sunday.

According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, at 1:57 a.m., crews responded to a fire alarm at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western at 600 Oasis Rd. in Black River Falls, or near the interchange for Interstate 94 and Highway 54 east of Black River Falls in the Town of Brockway.

At the time crews were responding, hotel staff was evacuating guests. Smoke was reported in the basement of the hotel when the fire department received the call. When the fire department arrived, they found a dryer that had caught on fire and used a water can to put it out. The damage from the fire was limited to the dryer and the wall and ceiling near the dryer.

Guests were allowed back into the hotel after the fire had been put out. No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

11-7-21 at 01:57, BRFFD was dispatched to the Best Western Sure Stay on Oasis rd in BRF for alarms sounding and smoke in... Posted by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.