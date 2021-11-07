Advertisement

No injuries after overnight fire in Black River Falls hotel

A dryer in the laundry room at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western in Black River Falls...
A dryer in the laundry room at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western in Black River Falls caught on fire overnight Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. No injuries were reported.(Black River Falls Fire and Rescue)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after an overnight fire in the laundry room of a hotel in Black River Falls Sunday.

According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, at 1:57 a.m., crews responded to a fire alarm at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western at 600 Oasis Rd. in Black River Falls, or near the interchange for Interstate 94 and Highway 54 east of Black River Falls in the Town of Brockway.

At the time crews were responding, hotel staff was evacuating guests. Smoke was reported in the basement of the hotel when the fire department received the call. When the fire department arrived, they found a dryer that had caught on fire and used a water can to put it out. The damage from the fire was limited to the dryer and the wall and ceiling near the dryer.

Guests were allowed back into the hotel after the fire had been put out. No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

