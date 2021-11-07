Advertisement

No one hurt after 2 semis collide in Vernon County Saturday

Two semis hauling corn crashed in rural Vernon County on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Neither driver...
Two semis hauling corn crashed in rural Vernon County on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Neither driver was injured.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after two semis crashed Saturday afternoon in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a semi hauling corn was pulling out of the intersection at County Highway I and County Highway U near Highway 131 between Readstown and Viola. As it was pulling out, a second semi also hauling corn lost braking power coming down the hill and struck the first semi Saturday at 2:07 p.m.

Both trucks were hauling corn for Bar Ron Farms of Lone Rock, Wis. It took emergency crews eight hours to transfer the grain loads to other trucks. Lafarge Truck Center then took the two semis away from the crash site. Also assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Readstown Fire Department and Readstown EMS. Neither driver, a 57-year-old man from Spring Green or a 21-year-old man from Lone Rock, were injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office alerting public of suspicious activity involving children
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
Family sues Colten Treu for injuries caused in 2018 Chippewa Co. crash
Andy Jarzynski
Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski resigns

Latest News

Samantha Day
Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October
A dryer in the laundry room at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western in Black River Falls...
No injuries after overnight fire in Black River Falls hotel
Blugolds volleyball wins WIAC
SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 6th (part two)
A documentary captures the lived experiences of African UWEC students
Documentary shares experiences of African UW-Eau Claire Students