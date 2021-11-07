No one hurt after 2 semis collide in Vernon County Saturday

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after two semis crashed Saturday afternoon in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a semi hauling corn was pulling out of the intersection at County Highway I and County Highway U near Highway 131 between Readstown and Viola. As it was pulling out, a second semi also hauling corn lost braking power coming down the hill and struck the first semi Saturday at 2:07 p.m.

Both trucks were hauling corn for Bar Ron Farms of Lone Rock, Wis. It took emergency crews eight hours to transfer the grain loads to other trucks. Lafarge Truck Center then took the two semis away from the crash site. Also assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Readstown Fire Department and Readstown EMS. Neither driver, a 57-year-old man from Spring Green or a 21-year-old man from Lone Rock, were injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.