No one hurt after fire at a house in La Crosse Sunday afternoon

Fire crews found the fire in the laundry room in the basement of the house and quickly put it out.
Fire crews found the fire in the laundry room in the basement of the house and quickly put it out.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nobody was hurt after a fire in a house on La Crosse’s east side Sunday afternoon.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, at noon Sunday, a fire was reported at a house on the 2200 block of Barnabee Road, which is located east of La Crosse Central High School. The street runs parallel to Highway 33.

Fire crews found the fire in the laundry room in the basement of the house and quickly put it out. A woman and her dog who live at the house were evacuated safely before the fire department arrived. The La Crosse Fire Department credits a fast response time of under four minutes as the reason for the fire not spreading and causing more significant damage. The fire department said there was minor fire and smoke damage due to the fire. Xcel Energy is credited with assisting with putting out the fire.

