Advertisement

Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October

Samantha Day
Samantha Day(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman last seen in October.

Samantha Day was last seen Sunday, Oct. 17 when she was dropped off near Rustic Ridge Resort in Friendship. It’s unknown who she was meeting with at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Day is white, 5′7″ and around 150 pounds. She is from the Reedsburg and Mauston areas.

There is currently another missing Juneau Co. girl by the name of Tanaya Day who has been missing since Oct. 7.

Please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 847-5649 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office alerting public of suspicious activity involving children
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
Family sues Colten Treu for injuries caused in 2018 Chippewa Co. crash
Andy Jarzynski
Eau Claire North football coach Andy Jarzynski resigns

Latest News

A dryer in the laundry room at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western in Black River Falls...
No injuries after overnight fire in Black River Falls hotel
Blugolds volleyball wins WIAC
SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 6th (part two)
A documentary captures the lived experiences of African UWEC students
Documentary shares experiences of African UW-Eau Claire Students
Macks take home D4 state championship
SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 6th (part one)