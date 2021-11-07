Santa Paws fundraiser kicks off in Eau Claire

Advertisement

The annual Santa Paws fundraiser kicked off today in Eau Claire.
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Through the Santa Paws program, you can buy an ornament for your Christmas tree while supporting animals in need.

Saturday afternoon the Eau Claire County Humane Association kicked off its annual holiday fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in downtown Eau Claire.

The group will sell ornaments at businesses across Eau Claire with proceeds going to support its shelter and the work it does to help animals.

“It’s a great time to push giving throughout the holidays,” said Addie Erdmann with the Eau Claire County Humane Association. “It’s a really easy way to make an impact at our shelter without having to adopt an animal or foster if you can’t bring one into your home, and you don’t even have to come into the shelter to participate.”

The ornaments will be available through December. Sales at all participating locations begin next week.

