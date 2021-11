EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds volleyball team defends home court and takes down UW-Whitewater 3-1 to take home the WIAC Tournament Championship!

Plus, a full slate of Blugolds scores and UW-River Falls upends UW-Stout on the road in football.

