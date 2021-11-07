Advertisement

‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman

Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller(KBJR/CBS)
By Abigael Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDSTONE, MN. (KBJR) - The Miller family has been searching for Ashley Miller for more than a month after her car was found in a lake, 30 miles northeast of Hinckley.

“She’s strong, she’s beautiful, she’d do anything for anyone at any time that’s how she was or is,” said Ashley’s aunt, Trisha Henderson.

Ashley went missing on September 23rd, and her car was found the next day submerged in Grace’s Lake, containing nothing but her belongings inside.

Since then, the Miller family has organized searches and coordinated with authorities, hoping to bring the Wisconsin mother of four home.

“As a family, we are so humbled and blessed and thankful for everyone who has shown up today. People we don’t know, people from all over,” Carrie Miller, another aunt of Ashley, said.

The search area for Ashley extends from Hinckley through Pine County.

On Sunday, more than ten search teams of people from both Minnesota and Wisconsin gathered in Sandstone, Minnesota, looking for anything that might lead to Ashley’s whereabouts.

“It’s honestly just a constant chill in my body in this area just knowing that Ashley was last seen around in this area,” Henderson said.

Both of Ashley’s aunts say they plan to continue their search efforts until she is found and stated any information about Ashley will help them bring her home, where she’s missed most.

“To the people who know anything, we are begging with you, pleading, pleading that if you know something, say something,” Miller said. “Ashley, if you’re out there, we miss you, we love you, and we want you back.”

The Miller family recently established a $20,000 award for her return.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to expand search efforts and support her four children.

