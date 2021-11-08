An Eau Claire man organizes community clean-up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are many ways someone can help their community, and one Eau Claire man decided he would lead change by picking up trash.

John Ellingsen spent one of his free weekends picking up trash along the Chippewa River in Eau Claire.

“Our Earth isn’t our landfill. We don’t need to leave all this trash all over,” Ellingsen said.

Ellingsen got the idea from Team Seas, which is an international fundraiser to help remove 30 million pounds of trash from the oceans. He donated to the cause but wanted to do more even if it was from Wisconsin.

“So, I decided to make this event where instead of maybe If people didn’t want to donate and they just wanted to help the cause they can come out here and pick up trash along the river, the lakes, we went to Halfmoon,” Ellingsen said. “So, I just figured I wanted to help do my part picking up the trash since our river goes to the Mississippi river which goes to the ocean.”

Saturday and Sunday, along with friends and family, Ellingsen filled bags and bags with trash like bottles and plastics.

“Well, when they break apart like that then you get those microplastics in the water, well then the fish and other creatures are eating the microplastics and then we eat those fish, well know we’re eating microplastics, which is not good for anybody,” Ellingsen said. “It’s not just our home, it’s the wildlife’s home too.”

Whether it’s picking up trash or something else, Ellingsen says he’s always wanted to lend a helping hand.

“I hope that in the future people will want to continue to do this with me because I really enjoy it,” Ellingsen said.

Ellingsen says he is considering more community clean-ups when the warmer months come back around. Hoping to continue doing his part to keep his community and even the world a cleaner, better place.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.