BEN JORDAN AND DICK ZEHE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like two people to receive the Sunshine Award. I would like to nominate Ben Jordan from the town of Lake Holcombe for the Sunshine Award. He is the town’s only full-time employee. He takes pride in the town to make sure that roads are plowed in a timely manner. He is out there after storms go through to clean up downed trees and debris. He explains to the community members what he is doing to help improve the town. He is always courteous when he talks with the community members. He goes above and beyond and he deserves to be recognized.

Dick “Z” Zehe has taken on the part-time position with the town of Holcombe and we would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication to the town the past few years that he worked for them. He helps with mowing back the right of ways, helping with road work, with tree clearing, and what ever else he is needed to do. We are grateful to have all of these dedicated workers in the town to help keep it looking good.

Holcombe Residents

