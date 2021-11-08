Advertisement

Changes coming to the Eau Claire Marathon this year

With the addition of the new 10k event, the Marathon is now a weekend event.
With the addition of the new 10k event, the Marathon is now a weekend event.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some new changes are coming to the Eau Claire Marathon this upcoming year.

With the addition of the new 10k event, the Marathon is now a weekend event.

The Marathon is starting Saturday April 30. Racers can now race on back to back days. Events for the weekend include the kids fun run, the 5k, the 10k, the half marathon, the full marathon and the four person relay event.

For more details of the new changes, check out the Eau Claire Marathon website. Registration is not yet open.

You can checkback to the website for when registration does open up for the 2022 Marathon.

