“Elf The Musical”

Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Buddy the Elf returns to the stage at Pablo Center in this family holiday musical based on the beloved movie.

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Elf The Musical” November 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. and November 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center.

ECCT also presents, “Sarah, Plain and Tall”, November 19-21 at The Oxford, and “All Together Now”, a global event celebrating local theatre, November 14 at 2 p.m. at The Oxford.

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website

