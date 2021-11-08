Advertisement

FBI, Army investigating remains found at Fort McCoy

It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training...
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training ranges, were animal or human.(WMTV)
By Alex Loroff and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Federal and Wisconsin authorities are investigating remains found at Fort McCoy over the weekend.

According to the Public Affairs Office at Fort McCoy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Army Criminal Investigation Division, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services are all part of the investigation, which is being led by the FBI.

As of Monday at noon, it was not determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training ranges, were animal or human. Fort McCoy officials said that the incident is not related to the Afghan refugees currently at Fort McCoy.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Samantha Day
Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A dryer in the laundry room at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western in Black River Falls...
No injuries after overnight fire in Black River Falls hotel

Latest News

ECCT
ECCT: "Elf The Musical" & "All Together Now" (11/8/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/8/21)
State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans Monday to run for lieutenant governor.
Democratic Wisconsin lawmaker running for lieutenant governor
Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly.
Memorial service Monday for Markesan sailor killed at Pearl Harbor