Governor Evers holds roundtable for small business owners of the Fox Valley

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday Governor Evers grabbed a cup of coffee, and took notes as Fox Valley entrepreneurs shared their experiences from the past year.

The roundtable discussion hosted by the the Main Street Alliance of Wisconsin is just one of many the governor has held throughout the year, but the first in the area.

Business owners said they were grateful for the opportunity to raise concerns face to face.

“We’ve lost the ability to have civil discourse, and I think it’s great to be able to sit down and hear people’s ideas, share thoughts, share different ways of viewing things,” said Bill Wetzel, owner of ACOCA Coffee said.

Robin Janson, the owner of Urban Evolutions said the experience made her feel heard.

“I love that he was taking notes. it’s great He really listens,” she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Evers Administration has said it’s making local businesses a priority, providing over 700 million dollars in small businesses grants.

The alliance hopes that today’s discussion will help local businesses to raise their voices.

