Gundersen Health System to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to children Nov. 10

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Gundersen made the announcement Sunday.

Vaccine clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic on Level 4 and the Gundersen La Crosse on Level 1 near the healing garden. Parents or legal guardians are required to schedule vaccine appointments and attend walk-in or scheduled appointments.

To schedule an appointment, parents can use MyChart or call 608-775-6829. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines at Gundersen Health System, you can visit Gundersen’s website .

