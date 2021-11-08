Advertisement

Gundersen Health System to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to children Nov. 10

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Gundersen made the announcement Sunday.

Vaccine clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic on Level 4 and the Gundersen La Crosse on Level 1 near the healing garden. Parents or legal guardians are required to schedule vaccine appointments and attend walk-in or scheduled appointments.

To schedule an appointment, parents can use MyChart or call 608-775-6829. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines at Gundersen Health System, you can visit Gundersen’s website.

