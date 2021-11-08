Jacob’s Well COVID-19 vaccine mass clinic expanding hours

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) To meet the increased demand for adult boosters and 5-11-year-old vaccines, a regional community vaccination site at Jacob’s Well in Lake Hallie, WI is announcing they are expanding their hours of operation.

According to a release from Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, appointments for all vaccine types, including Pfizer for 5–11-year-olds, are available at vaccinate.wi.gov. Vaccines are provided at no cost. Proof of insurance, ID or citizenship is not required.

Beginning Nov. 12th, this site will be staffed by AMIExpeditionary Healthcare rather than the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is offering all dose and vaccine types.

Eligible ages are:

Pfizer vaccine for ages 5+

Moderna vaccine for ages 18+

Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18+

The clinic begins Friday Nov. 12th from 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Regular hours are Monday 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

The clinic is located at 3211 N 50th Avenue, Lake Hallie, WI (Jacob’s Well Church).

Appointments are encouraged and available here or by calling 844-684-1064 (language assistance is available).

Once registered on the site, you will be able to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

To see who is eligible for COVID-19 booster vaccine, visit here.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines for kids, visit here.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at Jacob’s Well, free of charge. Proof of insurance, ID or citizenship is not required. Hours for testing are the same as the hours for vaccination at Jacob’s Well (Monday 1:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.) and Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.) You can register in advance of your test here.

