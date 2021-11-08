Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Samantha Day
Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A dryer in the laundry room at the Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western in Black River Falls...
No injuries after overnight fire in Black River Falls hotel

Latest News

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
Trash bin from South Carolina washed ashore in Ireland
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Collision Division: Infrastructure Bill includes crash testing evaluation
The state called its second witness to the stand: investigator Sheila Ramos with the Glynn...
Investigator testifies about crime scene in Arbery slaying