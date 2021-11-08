Memorial service Monday for Markesan sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

MARKESAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest Monday in Markesan.

Hospitalman Apprentice 1st Class Keefe Richard Connolly was assigned to the USS Oklahoma moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The Oklahoma sustained several torpedo hits and it capsized.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 429 crewmen died.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Markesan Middle School Gym, 100 E. Vista Blvd. Burial will follow at Markesan Memorial Cemetery. Action 2 News will be there for the memorial and have coverage Monday.

Navy personnel recovered the remains of the crew and interred them in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries in Hawaii. In 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains and transferred them to the Central Identification Lab at Schofield Barracks. Staff there confirmed the identities of 35 men from the Oklahoma. The rest of the remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. It’s known as the Punchbowl.

In 2015, DPAA exhumed remains from the Punchbowl. Scientists used dental, DNA and anthropological analysis to identify the remains.

Connolly’s name was added to the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl. A rosette will be placed near his name to show that he’s been accounted for.

Flags will fly at half-staff in Wisconsin in honor of Connolly.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.