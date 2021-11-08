One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A driver of an ATV was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Sparta.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on River Road.
The Sparta Police Department said the person was thrown from the ATV. They were the only person inside the vehicle at the time.
Officers believe alcohol did play a role in the crash.
The Sparta Police Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the accident.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.