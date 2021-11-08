One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A driver of an ATV was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Sparta.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on River Road.

The Sparta Police Department said the person was thrown from the ATV. They were the only person inside the vehicle at the time.

Officers believe alcohol did play a role in the crash.

The Sparta Police Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.