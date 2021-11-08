Advertisement

Security Financial Bank to hold Winter Clothing Drive

An Arizona resident is looking to make a difference for those looking for winter clothing in...
The “Share the Warmth” drive encourages the public to drop off hats, mittens, scarves and coats at an area SFB location.(Dakota News Now)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Security Financial Bank is announcing they will be collecting new winter clothing items for those in need in our area communities during the upcoming holiday season.

The “Share the Warmth” drive encourages the public to drop off hats, mittens, scarves and coats at an area SFB location.

According to a release from SFB, for every new winter clothing item donated, SFB will donate $5 to a local non-profit organization up to $2,000 in each of the six communities where SFB has an office. With this campaign, SFB says they have pledged to donate a total of up to $12,000 to help local nonprofit organizations to support those in need.

Paul Rudersdorf, CEO & president of SFB, says they wanted to help those in the community stay warm.

“Not every person has access to cold weather gear. As the winter weather approaches, we wanted to do everything we could to help those in our community stay warm this winter season,” said Rudersdorf.

The public is encouraged to drop off items beginning Nov. 22 through Dec. 20 at any of the following Security Financial Bank locations:

SFB Black River Falls, 8 Main St – Donations will be given to Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County.

SFB Bloomer, 1401 Main St. – Donations will be given to Foster Care Program through the Chippewa County Department of Human Services.

SFB Durand, 212 W. Prospect St. – Donations will be given to Caddie Woodlawn School.

SFB Eau Claire, 4217 Southtowne Dr. – Donations will be given to the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

SFB Ladysmith, 200 Miner Ave. W. – Donations will be given to the Rusk County Health & Human Services.

SF River Falls, 1561 Commerce Ct. – Donations will be given to Basics for Local Kids.

For questions or more information, contact SFB at customerservice@sfbank.com or call 888-254-0615.

