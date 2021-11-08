EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tracy Kluge and Kim Bursaw for the Sunshine Award. Tracy and Kim go out of their way to make every student feel important. They develop personal relationships and a mutual respect with students, many of whom are not even in their classroom. Their room has become a safe haven for students who need a break and space from others. As a parent and a fellow educator, I really appreciate all that Tracy and Kim do to make the students feel valuable.

Vicki Howell

