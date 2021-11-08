Update to Eau Claire officer-involved shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – New details are released in an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire, including the name of the man who was shot and killed and the names of the officers involved.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the man shot and killed by an officer with the Eau Claire Police Department is 30-year-old LeKenneth Q. Miller.

The involved officers from the Eau Claire Police Department are Officer Kristopher O’Neill with 24 years in law enforcement and Officer Jason Kaveney with 19 years in law enforcement. Both officers have been placed on administrative assignment, per protocol.

The incident happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. on Nov. 3. Officers with the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a 911 call for a subject breaking into a home near the 400 block of Selma St.

According to a release from DCI, Miller stabbed a female inside the home. A second female inside the home escaped before police arrived. Police officers entered the home, saw Miller with a knife and one officer shot Miller.

Law enforcement officers and EMS attempted lifesaving efforts, but Miller died on scene. The female who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital then med-flighted to another hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were hurt during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

