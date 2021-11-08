Advertisement

WHEDA leader, Joaquín Altoro, accepts position in Biden Administration

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director and CEO Joaquín Altoro is leaving the Evers Administration to accept a position in the Biden Administration.

Gov. Tony Evers said the move is effective immediately.

“Joaquín Altoro has been an invaluable part of our administration and a tireless affordable housing advocate for Wisconsinites in every zip code as we’ve worked to connect the dots on lack of accessible housing across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m incredibly grateful for Joaquín’s service to the people of our state, and I know his expertise and advocacy will serve our country well. We wish him and his family all the best.”

To ensure continuity of operations until a new CEO is appointed, WHEDA has established an internal transition team. This transition team is intimately involved with WHEDA’s day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives. The team’s leadership and oversight will ensure that WHEDA will seamlessly continue its work to advance affordable housing throughout the state. 

Gov. Evers appointed Altoro as WHEDA’s CEO and Executive Director on June 3, 2019.

