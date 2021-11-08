Advertisement

WWII vet killed in Pearl Harbor attack interred in Markesan

The Navy recovered the remains of the 429 crewmen who died on the Oklahoma, and interred those unidentified in Honolulu after the war.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARKESAN, Wis. (AP) - U.S. and state flags are flying at half-staff across Wisconsin to honor a Markesan man who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The remains of Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe Connolly will be buried with military honors at a Markesan cemetery Monday. Connolly died aboard the USS Oklahoma after it was struck by Japanese aircraft at Ford Island, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. The Navy recovered the remains of the 429 crewmen who died on the Oklahoma, and interred those unidentified in Honolulu after the war. Earlier this year, Connolly was identified by investigators with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency who exhumed the unidentified remains from the attack in 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

