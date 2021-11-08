YMCA’S Support Our Troops is sending care packages to deployed men and women

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The holiday season for a lot of people acts as an easy reminder to give back to those in the community and overseas.

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is making it simple to do so with their annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive.

In the past three years, the care drive has sent more than 150 holiday care packages to men and women in service around the world.

Friday Nov. 12 is the deadline to bring in donations and event organizers as well as participating students from McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls join Hello Wisconsin live Monday morning.

You may drop off donations at all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel Brewing as well as the Leinie Lodge, or all area McDonnell Catholic schools and Catholic churches.

Items needed include food, personal care items, fun items and monetary donations to send the packages off!

Volunteer opportunities are available on Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to Noon.

Please click on the purple volunteer button and fill out your information along with your volunteer preference day, here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.