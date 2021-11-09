Advertisement

$100 million awarded for Wis. broadband internet access expansion

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To further the state’s effort in expanding high-speed broadband internet access, Governor Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Tuesday that $100 million will be awarded in grants.

The State Broadband Expansion Grant Program funds come from the biennial budget that the governor signed in July, which allocated $129 million for broadband to underserved areas.

Gov. Evers noted that he declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access because of the effects the pandemic has had on deepening the digital divide across the state.

“Whether it’s going to school, working from home, or running a small business, broadband is essential to ensuring our families, communities, and our state bounce back from this pandemic even better than we were before it hit,” Evers said.

Since the grant program started in 2014, 268 grants have been given out to connect over 20,000 businesses and 296,000 homes to high-speed internet.

Those interested in applying for grants can go on the PSC website on Dec. 1 to access an application.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Names released in Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
United Airlines suspending service from CWA beginning in January
United Airlines suspends flights from CWA
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman

Latest News

The 6-ft. thank-you card has over 1,000 personalized well-wishes from Chippewa Valley residents.
Annual program celebrating veterans held in Chippewa Falls Tuesday
Around 330 gallons of motor oil spilled onto the Highway 37 offramp from Interstate 94 in Eau...
Oil spill closes I-94 ramp near Eau Claire for nearly 6 hours
32-year-old Kyle Iverson and 45-year-old Jamie Smothers, both of Black River Falls, and...
3 people arrested in Augusta, charged for possession of narcotics
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers: “I misled some people about my status”