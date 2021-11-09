3 people arrested in Augusta, charged for possession of narcotics

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are charged after being arrested for possession of narcotics in Augusta in October.

32-year-old Kyle Iverson and 45-year-old Jamie Smothers, both of Black River Falls, and 49-year-old Jason Brown of Merrillan were arrested at 9:06 p.m. on Oct. 16 in Augusta after a traffic stop.

According to the Augusta Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Iverson and noticed that the three people in the vehicle were behaving suspiciously, as well as evidence of drug use. After searching the vehicle, police found drugs they believed at the time of the arrest to be heroin and LSD as well as drug paraphernalia.

All three received charges in Eau Claire County Circuit Court in October. All three received one felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. Iverson also received a charge of operating while intoxicated-2nd offense. Smothers was also charged with felony bail jumping after being charged in September with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia in Eau Claire County.

Iverson will have a hearing on Nov. 30, Brown on Dec. 1, and Smothers on Dec. 8 in Eau Claire County. All three were released on $1,000 signature bonds in October on conditions that they maintain absolute sobriety and comply with pre-trial monitoring services.

