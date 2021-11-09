Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Names released in Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training...
FBI, Army investigating human remains found at Fort McCoy

Latest News

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy