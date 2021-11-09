Annual program celebrating veterans held in Chippewa Falls Tuesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event celebrating military servicemen and servicewomen was held in Chippewa Falls Tuesday morning.

The 13th Annual Local Veterans Salute Bridging Generations was held at the Chippewa Manor.

The event highlighted four poems written by Chippewa Falls-area high school students, an Honor Guard presentation with a 21-gun salute and flyover, and a 6-ft. thank-you card with over a thousand personalized messages from Chippewa Valley residents. Chippewa Falls High School students Cole Derouin and Trenton Smith talked about their pieces that were part of the event.

“This came to my head right away - what I will never know, what I will never truly feel, as I feel most of us feel the same way,” Derouin, a senior at Chippewa Falls High School, said.

“There’s a lot of bad stuff that goes on in the world, and we kinda need to sit back and repay people who have done stuff... to help us,” Smith, a junior at Chippewa Falls High School, said.

Each of the four students, including Derouin and Smith, received a framed 11x14 version of their award-winning poem.

The 6-ft. thank-you card will make its way to the VFW on Starr Ave. next for a Veterans Day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11.

